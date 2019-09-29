Nigerian Software Developer Recounts How He Was Unjustly Arrested By SARS

by Temitope Alabi
Toni Astro
Toni Astro

A Nigerian software developer, @toniastro_ has taken to Twitter to recount how he wasdetained by some SARS officers on Saturday, in Lagos.

According to Toni, he was also asked to pay a bribe to free himself.

Read Also: Outrage As SARS Officers Shoot Man Dead In Anambra (Video)

So yeah, SARZ messed up my Saturday and I get to be locked up because I’m a software developer. A thread.

I grabbed a bike via one of the bike hailing service in Nigeria from Abiola gardens to Ketu. So I could get a BRT from there home.

Read the rest of his tweets below;

Sars tweet
Sars tweet
Sars tweet
Sars tweet
Sars tweet
Sars tweet

