Nigerian Striker, Peter Olayinka Sets UCL Record With Slavia Praha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Young Nigerian striker, Peter Olayinka set a new champions league being the first Nigerian score on his UEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Champions League debut for Czech side, Slavia Praha.

Peter Olayinka
Peter Olayinka

In the first group stage match in group F, the young striker opened the scoring against Italian side, Inter Milan.

However, his goal was not enough to secure an upset away victory for his Czech team. Regardless he became the first Nigerian to score on his debut since 2002 when Yakubu Aigbeni did.

Watch the goal below:

