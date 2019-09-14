Nigerian Woman And Baby Camp Outside Nigerian Embassy In South Africa (VIDEO)

A heartbreaking video has popped up on the internet showing a sad Nigerian woman and her baby sleeping at the Nigerian embassy premises in South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in the country.

Speaking with journalists at the embassy, the woman said she has made up her mind to leave the country and that she is only waiting for the free bus that would convey her to the airport where she would be ferried to Nigeria.

According to reports, the next batch of Nigerians to be evacuated from South Africa would depart on Sunday, 15th September.

“I’m leaving South Africa because of the fight [sic] and it affects my area a lot. They burnt all the shops, some houses, and even my flat. They came there. So I just have to leave.”

Watch the video below: