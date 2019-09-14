Nigerian Woman Narrates Her Disturbing Ordeal As A Slave In Oman

Many heart-wrenching and disturbing tales have revealed how migrants from Africa are turned into slaves, working in middle east countries.

Countries such as Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai are said to be notorious for this form of modern-day slavery.

A Nigerian woman has shared a message via WhatsApp with her friend in Nigeria on her pitiable plight in Oman, and how they are made to work round the clock and poisoned if they try to escape or complain.

See chats below: