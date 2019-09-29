Nigerian Youths Are Most Hopeless Youths In The World: Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed his dissatisfaction with Nigerian youths for shying away from several pressing issues in the country.

While apologizing to President Buhari for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy, Deji went as far as calling Nigerian youths, the most hopeless youths in the world.

He also expressed that there is no future for Nigerian youths. See his tweet below: