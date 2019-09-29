Nigerian Youths Are Most Hopeless Youths In The World: Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed his dissatisfaction with Nigerian youths for shying away from several pressing issues in the country.
While apologizing to President Buhari for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy, Deji went as far as calling Nigerian youths, the most hopeless youths in the world.
He also expressed that there is no future for Nigerian youths. See his tweet below:
I want to apologize to President Buhari today for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy. Nigerian youths are not only lazy, they are the most hopeless youths in the world. They have no future and there’s no hope for them.
— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 28, 2019
Deji you are 100% right, Nigeria youths is hopeless even the once that claim to be educated doesn’t know their right from their left, what they know the most is how to sold their right for peanut and never think for the future I’m so disappointed with everybody in this country mostly the youths