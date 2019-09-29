Nigerian Youths Are Most Hopeless Youths In The World: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed his dissatisfaction with Nigerian youths for shying away from several pressing issues in the country.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

While apologizing to President Buhari for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy, Deji went as far as calling Nigerian youths, the most hopeless youths in the world.

He also expressed that there is no future for Nigerian youths. See his tweet below:

  • Deji you are 100% right, Nigeria youths is hopeless even the once that claim to be educated doesn’t know their right from their left, what they know the most is how to sold their right for peanut and never think for the future I’m so disappointed with everybody in this country mostly the youths

