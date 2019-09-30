Nigerian Youths Are Not Only Lazy, Most Hopeless In The World: Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, has issued an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy before going on to add that Nigerian youths are not only lazy but they are also the hopeless youths in the World.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he added that Nigerian youths have no future and that there is no hope for them.

His words:

‘I want to apologize to President Buhari today for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy. Nigerian youths are not only lazy, they are the most hopeless youths in the world. They have no future and there’s no hope for them.’

