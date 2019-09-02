Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated On Sexual Orientation: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has aired her opinion on the ongoing debate over homosexuality and cross-dressing in Nigeria as she describes Nigerian youths as uneducated.

Denrele Edun
Denrele Edun, Jay Buggati and Bobrisky

Kemi said Denrele Edun, Bobrisky and Jay Bugatti are crossdressers and not homosexuals as people know them to be.

The controversial investigative journalist also narrated how former Bayelsa state governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha used cross-dressing to escape policemen in the United Kingdom.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram

Nigerian youth are very uneducated on sexual orientation. Denrele Edun, Bobrisky and Jay Bugatti are cross dressers. They are NOT GAY HOMOSEXUALS. Be EDUCATED. Even a Nigerian politician has used cross dressing for a crime trying to evade authorities. Diepreye Alamieyeseigha was detained in London on charges of money laundering in September 2005. At the time of his arrest, Metropolitan police found about £1m in cash in his London home. Later they found a total of £1.8m ($3.2m) in cash and bank accounts. He was found to own four homes in London worth an alleged £10 million. His state's monthly federal allocation for the last six years has been in the order of £32 million. He jumped bail in December 2005 from the United Kingdom by allegedly disguising himself as a woman then died of health complications in 2015. GEJ was his deputy governor who became Governor then PRESIDENT. Depriye changed the course of leadership in Nigeria. GEJ ended up pardoning him as PRESIDENT. The same GEJ that enacted the antigay law. . #KemiOlunloyo #KemiTalks #Kemitalksculture With files from Wikipedia

A post shared by Dr Kemi Olunloyo (@kemiolunloyo) on

