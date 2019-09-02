Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated On Sexual Orientation: Kemi Olunloyo

Popular, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has aired her opinion on the ongoing debate over homosexuality and cross-dressing in Nigeria as she describes Nigerian youths as uneducated.

Kemi said Denrele Edun, Bobrisky and Jay Bugatti are crossdressers and not homosexuals as people know them to be.

The controversial investigative journalist also narrated how former Bayelsa state governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha used cross-dressing to escape policemen in the United Kingdom.

