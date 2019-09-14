Nigerian Zulfat Suara Becomes First Muslim Woman Elected To Nashville office

by Temitope Alabi
Zulfat Suara
Zulfat Suara

A US-based Nigerian woman Zulfat Suara,  made news a few months ago after she declared her interest to contest for political office in Nashville.

Suara has now made history as she has become the first Muslim to be elected to a Metro seat in Nashville.

Suara has now joined Bob Mendes, Sharon Hurt, Burkley Allen, and Steve Glover as the newly elected members and before her appointment, the Certified Public Accountant works as the Assistant Controller at Meharry Medical College.

Suara and her husband migrated to the United States in 1993 but moved to Nashville in 1998 after her husband was accepted to a fellowship program at Vanderbilt.

It was also revealed that Suara polled 34,237 votes which is exactly 13 percent of the vote.

