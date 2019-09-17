Nigerians Always Ask Me To Turn Everything Into Money For Them, Says 19-Year-Old Magician (Video)

A 19-year-old magician, Babs Cardini has revealed that Nigerians often demand that he turns things into money when performing tricks for them.

The young Nigerian magician, who had an interview with the BBC, said he has been a fan of magic since the age of five, but only started practicing at 16.

In his words,

“Whenever I am performing, people ask me, am I using jazz, am I using voodoo? Am I using any sort of tricks or sleight of hand? I have loved magic since I was five but I officially started magic when I was 16 years old.

“Everywhere I go to, people are wowed and they have been contacting me, trying to be my friend and know me more.”

He said he gets his inspiration from watching other magicians perform on Youtube.

“Me and Magic, we are like 5 and 6. It’s kind of self-taught and gifted at the same time and more practice.

“I go on Youtube to look at people who are great at magic, who are better in magic and see what they do. Not like I watch tutorials because if you are watching tutorials on Youtube, you don’t get to go far

“Nigerian mentality, when they see me as a magician, they are wowed and they still ask me, can you turn this into money? Most of the request is always about money,”

Watch the video below: