Nigerians Are Nigeria’s Problem: Ruggedman

Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has lambasted Nigerian youth for the great energy they expend on the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

In a post via Instagram on Sunday, he accused the youths of keeping mum when important cases of police brutality and politics.

“Have you seen any youth calling out celebrities for not supporting BBN housemates? No. They gathered themselves and are doing a great job on their own,” he wrote.

“They raised money amongst themselves to print T-shirts, even going as far as holding campaign rallies and parties. But when it comes to a political or police brutality issue that affects their housemates, they will act weak and instead spend this same energy bashing celebrities for not speaking up. These are the same people who do not need any assistance to support BBN housemates with everything they have got.

“So who is fooling who?

“Nigerians are Nigeria’s problem & until you stand up for what’s right, nothing will change for the better

“I have nothing against the choices you make. You can choose to celebrate negativity or positivity. But just know that you can do these same things to help the lives of all Nigerians and not just BBN housemates. BBN is a private business that’s enriching some people.

“Nigeria is the country that can enrich or at least make life good for us all. Choose your fight wisely, ” he said.