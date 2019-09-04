Nigerians Are Worse Than South Africans: Nigerian Comedian

Mr Hyenana as he is popularly called, on Wednesday posted a video on his instagram page where he said Nigerians are worse than South Africans.

A good number of celebrities in the entertainment industry have come out to express their feelings and concerns on xenophobia killings in South Africa and the reactions of Nigerians to these attacks.

The MC and Comedian wasn’t left out as he shared a video clip of hoodlums harassing and looting foreigners with a caption that expressed the way he felt about the situation.

Mr Hyenana said, “Nigerians are worse than south Africans on a low key, now we are beginning to kill each other, rob each other, molest women on the road…. Una hear say Southy dey harm themselves, or vandalize their citizens stores?”

According to him, all other stores are owned by Nigerians and his friend’s store was vandalized.