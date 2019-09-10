Nigerians Don’t Have Sense; Do I Look Like N10m Is My Problem: Timi Dakolo (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
The Dakolos and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
Timi Dakolo, a popular Nigerian singer has reacted to the now-trending report that he and his wife, Busola, are demanding N10m damages from Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly.

The singer further said that people need to read and check their story sources very well, especially when it comes from people like Kemi Olunloyo.

He then concluded by querying if he looks like someone whose problem is N10m.

Watch the video below:

