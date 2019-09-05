Nigerians Drag Oby Ezekwesili For Attending 2019 World Economic Forum In South Africa

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has been slammed by Nigerians for attending the 2019 World Economic Forum in South Africa.

Oby attending the WEF , comes just days after the xenophobic attacks on Africans living in South Africa, an attack that led to Nigeria, Rwanda, and Congo to pull out of the event.

Social media users have now taken to Twitter to drag Oby. Read some of the comments below;

So Oby Ezekwesili went to South Africa despite them unleashing terror on her fellow countrymen.

We don’t want her, let her stay there and don’t come back. South Africa can have her for free.#XenophobicAttack

Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili and Jim Ovia @ WEF in SA sets a wrong precedent especially for madam. They are Nigerians b4 anything else

For Oby Ezekwesili and Jim Ovia to attend the WEF in SA says a lot about their priorities ….

It’s all about business deals and personal interests for those two ….

Considering the severity of the Xenophobic situation and the boycott by president Buhari against all expectations, it is all time low for Madam Oby Ezekwesili to attend the WEF.

This has shown that her intentions aren’t germane for instance. pic.twitter.com/7AOcY0YL5E

I’m just wondering why this thing Oby Ezekwesili has done is surprising anyone.

Like, after what happened during the elections I cannot even be shocked.

From today oby ezekwesili looses all respect I have for her …same wit d conniving Jim ovia https://t.co/gw3REOOwvP

