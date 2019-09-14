Nigerians Have Turned Every Single Photo Of Me Into Meme: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken to social media to inform Nigerians that he sees every single meme of himself, used to ‘roast him’.

According to the vice president, he finds some of the memes very creative and funny but, however, lamented the lack of curiosity that goes about fact.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Osinbajo blamed media houses for never going the extra mile to dig into a matter and investigate facts.

“I see quite a few memes that “roast” me on social media and to be honest, I find some of them creative and funny.

“For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous.

“I am a firm believer in the freedom of press, whether it is responsible press or irresponsible press.

“What is often lacking though is the deliberate or advertent lack of curiosity about facts.

“See the issue on the President’s WAEC certificate, one would have thought that a simple investigation by the media houses would establish the truth or falsehood of the matter.

“With the ubiquity and anonymity of social media, everyday problems of a free press are becoming complex

“There was a video of an occurrence in India showing some people jumping out of a burning high-rise building in May.

“This provocative and FAKE video had a woman cursing the President and I, our families and generations.

“My elderly Aunt called me in February just before the elections and asked why I resigned. I told her I didn’t but she was convinced and insisted I did because she had read it on WhatsApp.

“Media is powerful, social media is perhaps, even more so.

“I am thankful for the help and support we get everyday from the press and to say for good or for ill, at all times, whether you report nicely or not so nicely, we will always be friends and partners.”

