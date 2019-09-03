Nigerians Hurl Insults At Kate Henshaw Over Comment On Xenophobia

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is currently under severe attack from Nigerians over her comment on the xenophobic attack directed at Nigerians living in South Africans.

Kate Henshaw while commenting on the attact said ”we are responsible for how people treat us.”

Nigerians while reacting to this have started hurling insults at the screen diva.

What Kate Henshaw tweeted:

We are responsible for how people treat us… — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) September 3, 2019

Reactions:

Since Kate Henshaw ran for office, her brain ran with the elections. — Duchess Ugo (@DeevaOfficial) September 3, 2019

I’m not surprised by Toke Makinwa but Kate Henshaw??? Nollywood presented her as a brilliant one — OtUnBa SwEeTbOy ❁ (@_dr90210) September 3, 2019

Kate Henshaw doesn’t see how what is happening in SA isn’t our fault because it’s not tollgate matter.

Maybe if they erected tollgate on the way to her house she’ll finally see clearly — S. (@BadmanSophss) September 3, 2019