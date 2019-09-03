Nigerians Hurl Insults At Kate Henshaw Over Comment On Xenophobia

by Valerie Oke
Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is currently under severe attack from Nigerians over her comment on the xenophobic attack directed at Nigerians living in South Africans.

Kate Henshaw while commenting on the attact said ”we are responsible for how people treat us.”

Nigerians while reacting to this have started hurling insults at the screen diva.

What Kate Henshaw tweeted:

Reactions:

0

