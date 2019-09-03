Xenophobia: Nigerians In South Africa Defend Themselves With Weapons (Video)

Nigerians are no longer keeping calm about the renewed xenophobic attack against them and other foreigners by the South Africans.

Information Nigeria recalls the attack began penultimate week, following the murder of a taxi driver by suspected drug dealers in Pretoria CBD.

Disturbing videos of the attack show the extent of brutality and mayhem South Africans have meted out on foreign nationals.

In a new video making the rounds, Nigerian men can be seen equipping themselves with weapons such as cutlass from the trunk of the car to defend themselves against the xenophobic attack in South Africa.

According to South Africans, the reason for the attack is because foreigners are said to be taking their jobs and selling drugs.

Watch the video below: