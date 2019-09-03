Nigerians Invested Greatly To Pull South Africa Out Of Apartheid – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as sad the continued killing of Nigerians and the destruction of their properties in South Africa.

The vice president recalled how Nigerians and Nigeria invested greatly to bring apartheid to an end in South Africa, adding that the government will take action to protect Nigerians and their properties in South Africa.

The recent attacks in South Africa are condemnable. It is sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa, are once again being destroyed with such wantonness carelessness and recklessness.

Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of apartheid. These acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

Mr. President has already spoken about this. We will take this up with the authorities in South Africa in to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself. It is absolutely unacceptable.

We will take all actions necessary for the protection of our citizens everywhere in the world. We are currently in consultation with the South African government on the urgent need to put in place measures to end these acts of violence against our people.