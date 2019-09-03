Nigerians Knock Linda Ikeji For Trying To Posting Fake News

by Verity
Linda Ikeji
In a now-deleted post on her platform, popular blogger, Linda Ikeji had shared that Nigerians in a reprisal attack, have started burning office of MTN, a Nigerian based South African company in Lagos.

This news coming at a time when Nigerians are being killed by South Africans in their country could spark further tension.

However, it was found out that no MTN office has been set on fire in Lagos, and that the photos shared were those from a 2015 incident.

The realisation sparked anger among many Nigerians on Twitter and they took to the platform to caution the billionaire blogger.

See some reactions 

