Nigerians Knock Linda Ikeji For Trying To Posting Fake News

In a now-deleted post on her platform, popular blogger, Linda Ikeji had shared that Nigerians in a reprisal attack, have started burning office of MTN, a Nigerian based South African company in Lagos.

This news coming at a time when Nigerians are being killed by South Africans in their country could spark further tension.

However, it was found out that no MTN office has been set on fire in Lagos, and that the photos shared were those from a 2015 incident.

The realisation sparked anger among many Nigerians on Twitter and they took to the platform to caution the billionaire blogger.

See some reactions

This linda ikeji is stupid. You post stories without even verifying the truth of it. That’s an old picture and they were trying to put out the fire https://t.co/31IClJN1BV — Chichi (@Chichi_Arinze) September 3, 2019

Linda Ikeji with her gutter blogging again, posting a picture of an MTN office on fire in 2015 insinuation its happening now. How insensitive can Linda Get? Worse of is she wont bring down the post as it gets her traffic. Disgraceful — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) September 3, 2019

Linda Ikeji is a horrible person by every measurable standard there is. — Artwhore (@The_amakaa) September 3, 2019

Linda ikeji is not bright. Shameful human being. Pictures from 2015. #BurningMTNOffice — Edimulo🍫 (@Oriitor) September 3, 2019

Bloggers spreading false news about this #Xenophobia thing are silly. We can't even say they are looking for attention. It is beneath any human behavior to know the truth and still spread a lie knowing what the truth really is. Linda Ikeji is a disgrace — It will end in tears (@_Blentleman) September 3, 2019

Linda Ikeji is so cheap even with all the wealth she has. She'd do anything for clout and publicity. That's really sad and stupid for someone that popular — It will end in tears (@_Blentleman) September 3, 2019