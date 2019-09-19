Nigerians Mock Osinbajo After Buhari Whittled Down His Powers

Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after reports that there is a presidential directive for him to seek approvals for agencies under him.

Vice President Osinbajo has been stripped of some of his powers from some Federal Government agencies under his supervision, indications emerged on Tuesday.

This is against what obtained during his first term.

As the vice-president, Osinbajo will now have to seek approvals from the President for contract awards.

Following the report, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to bash the vice president and shame him for having his powers whittled down.

Take a look at what they are saying below

I will not buy into any sympathy shopping for Osinbajo, at best I will get my popcorn and watch Fight wey no concern you na to dey watch — Hamma (@HAHayatu) September 18, 2019

Buhari: Thank you for not leaving my incompetent and directionaless govt. Osinbajo: I wanted to leave, but Abba Kyari and Maman Daura said if I try it, they'll show me the real pepper pic.twitter.com/DG20DwPv9u — Jèfé Juan José (@Jefe_says) September 19, 2019

Why are they whining about Osinbajo situation, they are even placing the blame on his actions of appointing Onnoghen as the cause of his misfortune! This is not the morning yet, next will be Tinubu then the morning will begin — Franklin Ekechukwu (@Frankekechukwu) September 19, 2019