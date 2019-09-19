Nigerians Mock Osinbajo After Buhari Whittled Down His Powers

by Valerie Oke
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after reports that there is a presidential directive for him to seek approvals for agencies under him.

Vice President Osinbajo has been stripped of some of his powers from some Federal Government agencies under his supervision, indications emerged on Tuesday.

This is against what obtained during his first term.

As the vice-president, Osinbajo will now have to seek approvals from the President for contract awards.

Following the report, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to bash the vice president and shame him for having his powers whittled down.

Read Also: You Are An Ingrate: Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

Take a look at what they are saying below

