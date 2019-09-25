Nigerians Mock Tacha For Failing To Spell Daughter And Port Harcourt Correctly

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Tacha
Tacha

Nigerians have taken to social media to fire heavy shots at Tacha, 2019 controversial Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, after he goofed in the spelling of daughter and Porth Harcourt.

It all started after Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates were tasked by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Tacha, a self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, then designed the wall but she missed out on the ‘o and u’ in Porth Harcourt.

She also missed the ‘h’ after g in daughter and this has got Nigerians launching a scathing attack at her.

