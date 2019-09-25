Nigerians Mock Tacha For Failing To Spell Daughter And Port Harcourt Correctly

Nigerians have taken to social media to fire heavy shots at Tacha, 2019 controversial Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, after he goofed in the spelling of daughter and Porth Harcourt.

It all started after Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates were tasked by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Tacha, a self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, then designed the wall but she missed out on the ‘o and u’ in Porth Harcourt.

She also missed the ‘h’ after g in daughter and this has got Nigerians launching a scathing attack at her.

Reactions:

Olodo Tacha, what a Shame!!! Parading herself as PH 1st daughter yet she can't even spell d " Port Harcourt & Daughter" correctly just imagine her spelling? Even while Elo was trying to correct her, her nonsense pride & arrogance could not allow her to take correction. #BBNaija19 pic.twitter.com/KmLeO54o0H — Slym Bernard (@AdobeRide) September 24, 2019

For every tacha fan on my list, your daughter shall be as dumb, as proud, as arrogant, as senseless, as violent and as rude as tacha. It’s not a curse, I just feel one’s life should definitely attract what it likes. #BBNaija2019 #BBNaija19 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ — Adeduro Olusola Adekunle (@TooBlakk) September 24, 2019

You cannot spell DAUGHTER 😂😂💀 and you're still rude #BBNaija19 — Your homeboy (@__IamOgar) September 24, 2019