Nigerians More Concerned About Tacha Than Fate Buhari Has Thrown Them In – Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

The Nigerian social media sphere has been abuzz since Friday night following the disqualification of Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha.

As more and more Nigerians continue to react to the disqualification of the housemate, ex-minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has berated them on how concerned they are of the matter.

In a tweet on Saturday, the former minister lamented on how Nigerians are more concerned about Tacha’s fate than they are of the fate President Muhammadu Buhari has put them in.

Read Also: BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

His words: Nigerians are more concerned about the fate of Big B Naija’s #Tasha than they are about the sorry plight that @MBuhari has put them in. It’s like a lost man that has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior &taking a shower!

 

