Nigerians Need To Snub South African Products For At Least 1 Month: Oshiomole

Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has called on Nigerians to shun South African goods and products for at least the first one month so as to send a clear signal to them.

He made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, in reaction to the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

His words:

“This is the time to show commitment to our citizens and shows sympathy to our loved ones,” the party chairman said.

“This can be done by boycotting South African goods and services beginning with Nigerians refusing to use MTN mobile network.

“Happily, we have indigenous network such as Glo, Airtel and I believe 9mobile is still standing by.

”If Nigerians boycott the goods and services at least for 30 days; first, to stop using MTN network services, it will send a clear message.