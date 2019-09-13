Nigerians React As Davido Proposes To Chioma

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian singer Davido has proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma and as expected, social media is alive with activities and tweets about this report.

Some Twitter users have since taken to the platform to share their joy about this new development.

One Twitter user wrote;

Davido and Chioma are getting married. Another Yoruba boy is settling down with the love of his life and it’s a beautiful thing. Love Wins

#ASSURANCE2020

Another wrote;

‘’I thought it was suppose to be propose before introduction” yes you’re right but when you have money like davido you can do wedding, follow by introduction and then propose as long as both Chioma and davido love themselves we move

Read Also: Chioma Says Yes As Davido Proposes With Diamond Ring

#ASSURANCE2020

See more tweets below;

