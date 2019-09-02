Nigerians React As Frodd Breaks Down In Tears Over Esther’s Eviction

Big Brother Naija housemate Frodd broke down in tears on Sunday following the eviction of Esther from BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem edition.

Not long after Esther was evicted. Frodd broke down in tears which caused a stir on social media.

Some social media users wasted no time in tweeting;

@Iruka_glow “Esther evicted barely into the eviction show. Haba is that how badly biggie wants her out?

@I_pissvodka “Esther is out!!!! I repeat Esther is out! Gather here with your buckets, Frodd is about to release.”

@Zaddy_Nomso “Big Brother is not ready for the Hurricane of Frodd tears that will overshadow Ilupeju this night. It Tears for Esther.”

Check out more tweets below;

Cry cry baby frodd 😂 😂 😂#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6lM47ePad0

— Fabulous Amarachi (@fabulous_amara) September 1, 2019

Frodd is gonna cry us a river tonight 🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/JXrhqKsQw0

— Dahrn (@Dahrn_) September 1, 2019

And Me Vote Esther But What Will Happen Will Happen Mehn…Sorry Miss Esther #BBNAIJA You No Even Do Frodd Well You Fuck Up Jare By Yourself For Yourself, See As Him Dey Cry Now

— Bastos (@tosin_seyi) September 1, 2019

Frodd ….. cry in 1, 2, 3😂😂😂😂😂 #bbnaija

— Mikqueen 4 Mike (@mike_4) September 1, 2019

#BBNaija

Frodd you are safe u cry

Frodd was put up for eviction..frodd cry🤣

Frodd Tacha and Seyi are saved.. Frodd still cries 😿

Frodd Esther is evicted.. Nigga still cry🤣🤣..

What really is his problem?? Add yours 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JL5TSds6uz

— Al love(Seyi 😍 n Tacha) (@mikeJoh06233881) September 1, 2019

It’s tym to see froddcry again 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪#BBNaija as we say goodbye to Esther 🧚🏿‍♀️

— crunchy1 (@MissUdy5) September 1, 2019

Must frodd cry everytime? 😂

— Bis💎 (@abisolaa___) September 1, 2019

I hope I don’t cry like Frodd today after my exam 😪 #BBNaiija

— i’m not the one who (@REBEL_KBN) September 2, 2019

Frodd Is That Weak Ass BF That Will Cry And Threaten Suicide When You Say Its Over #Bbnaija

— Arabian5131 (@Arabian55516904) September 1, 2019

Them go use Frodd act “A cry for help, part 4” #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/1O4WsoMZbI

— The Assistant Boyfriend 🇳🇬 (@TheAssistantBoo) September 1, 2019

