Nigerians React As Naira Marley Says He Will Keep Smoking Hemp Whether Or Not It Is Legalized

Well, Nigerians have made rapper Naira Marley know just how they feel, after he took to Twitter to announce that he will keep smoking hemp whether or not it is legalized in the country.

Legalise it or not I will smoke it. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 6, 2019

The music entertainer got some fans supporting him, while others slammed him for making such statement.

I began to think you had sense lately. But you proving otherwise. Every other person smokes and doesn’t make noise about it every now and then.

Kirikiri dey hungry you again

— 🎀Cookiee🎀 (@coo_ki_ee) September 6, 2019

This time around you and zlatan. Una go lap una selves for kirikiri

— 2ωεɳ†ყ 9เɳε ωεเ૨ɖ๏ ™ 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 (@Funnycator1) September 6, 2019

See more tweets below;

Read more comments below;

We have been smoking it since lord knows when and we will not stop foe know fed or popo.

Drag small @officialnairam1 pic.twitter.com/LbJz0P434r

— SIRFRESH SEMI🌿🚬 (@Sirfreshsemi) September 6, 2019

If we can share everything the way we share weed, the world would be a better place

— Rénzel Maffy (@Oje_lyf) September 6, 2019

I feel exactly like that.

Except you do realise you don’t have to smoke it…

— Julia Oko (@Jujuaone) September 6, 2019

If we don’t smoke then who will???@officialnairam1

— FORD💦 (@theford_god) September 6, 2019

You get mouth jare

— DyoDope (@DyoDope1) September 6, 2019

igbolabi🙌🤓

— Possman kins (@akinsominu) September 6, 2019

He don’t need to legalise anything, cuz everything has legalise himself 🤒🤣🤣🤣🤣

— Jboy (@Jboy69416247) September 6, 2019

Trees to trees I love the ish. If you know you know

— Franky (@styne24) September 6, 2019

Whether legalise or not we will smoke it, person way no day smoke not get brain way we get#nairamarley

— Samuel (@Samuel37233565) September 6, 2019

I smoke a lot sometimes I forget that shit is illegal

— Jeremiah Ehinmowo (@ejersda) September 6, 2019

ezigbote inside life! O ti di bobo juice

— Eric_Classique™ (@Homme_Clasique) September 6, 2019

Marlian tell them 🌿

— DHAMOLA CHASE (@DhamolaC) September 7, 2019