Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Teaches Step Kids Soapy Dance (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels and stepkids

A video has emerged on the internet showing the moment Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, was spotted teaching her stepkids how to dance to Naira Marley’s song , Soapy’.

The video has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have taken to the comment section to drop their comments.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Releases Beautiful New Photo With Her Step Kids

In their reactions, they pointed out that the screen diva is only trying so hard to be happy after marrying an ”older man”, Ned Nwoko.

Watch the video below:

What Nigerians are saying below:

ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
