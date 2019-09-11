Nigerians React As Robbers Kill Upcoming Artist In Lagos

Music entertainer, African China, has announced the death of a young Nigerian singer, Superior Emmanuel, who according to the announcement, died after robbers attacked him, took his money, phone and also forced him to drink sniper, a poisonous pesticide, and threw him into the third mainland bridge lagoon.
Consequently, Nigerians have started reacting to the news of the singer’s death with many lamenting the manner in which he was killed.
What Nigerians are saying:
R.I.P blooda……R.I.P Soldier….R.I.P on earth V.I.P in HEAVEN superioremma….
Oluwa nor allow us Dead b4 the hustle pay.@thebeat999fm @thebeat979fm @legendurybeatz @soundcity985fm @SOUNDCITYtv afropop_radio… https://t.co/NCyL0mJpAM
— Marvelux id (@mid_kingofdjung) September 10, 2019
I am dumbfounded.
Heard they killed @superioremma in #Lagos.
Collected his phone, took his money and gave him #Snipper to drink.
How can people be so wicked?
via @walepowpowpow
— T GBELA (@lutosinGBELA) September 10, 2019
I can’t believe u are no more. Rest In Peace brother superioremma . 😭😭😭😭😭😭. https://t.co/u1j741M0yZ
— Emmanuel Luciano (@LucianoParagon) September 10, 2019