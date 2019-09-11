Nigerians React As Robbers Kill Upcoming Artist In Lagos

by Eyitemi
The deceased, Superior Emmanuel
The deceased, Superior Emmanuel

Music entertainer, African China, has announced the death of a young Nigerian singer, Superior Emmanuel, who according to the announcement, died after robbers attacked him, took his money, phone and also forced him to drink sniper, a poisonous pesticide, and threw him into the third mainland bridge lagoon.

Consequently, Nigerians have started reacting to the news of the singer’s death with many lamenting the manner in which he was killed.

What Nigerians are saying:

 

