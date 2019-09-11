Nigerians React As Robbers Kill Upcoming Artist In Lagos

Music entertainer, African China, has announced the death of a young Nigerian singer, Superior Emmanuel, who according to the announcement, died after robbers attacked him, took his money, phone and also forced him to drink sniper, a poisonous pesticide, and threw him into the third mainland bridge lagoon.

Read Also: American Singer, Jennifer Lopez, Accidentally Exposed Her Vagina (18+Photo)

Consequently, Nigerians have started reacting to the news of the singer’s death with many lamenting the manner in which he was killed.

What Nigerians are saying:

I am dumbfounded. Heard they killed @superioremma in #Lagos. Collected his phone, took his money and gave him #Snipper to drink. How can people be so wicked? via @walepowpowpow — T GBELA (@lutosinGBELA) September 10, 2019