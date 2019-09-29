Nigerians React Pregnant Woman Accuses Fatotinbo Of Rape

Reports that a woman has also come forward to accuse Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA) of raping her when she was pregnant has raised serious commotions on social media.

This was made known when media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, specially interviewed two of Fatoyinbo’s former spiritual mentors.

According to Adesuwa, a pregnant married woman has also come forward to accuse Biodun Fatoyinbo of sexually assaulting her.

Read Also: Nigerian Pastor Makes Shocking Revelation Against Pastor Fatoyinbo In Busola Dakolo’s Rape Allegation (Video)

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to drop their two cents on the latest accusation against the cleric.

See reaction here

So if Busola didn't speak out, all these pastors would have continued to keep all these evils by Biodun Fatoyinbo to themselves. Probably to the death. 💔 — Blogger | Omawumi (@Blackdotmandy) September 29, 2019

Biodun Fatoyinbo raped a pregnant woman 💔. sigh — Flaw. (@goldenwura) September 28, 2019