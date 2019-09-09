Nigerians Reacts As Tacha Says She Has Achieved More Than Seyi At 23

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts after BBNaija Tacha slammed fellow housemate Seyi, saying what she achieved at 23, the young man is not close to achieving it.
As expected many came for Tacha saying all she has achieved in 23 years is sleep around and tattoo Davido’s name on her chest.
Read some of the comments below;
Tacha Tacha😏😏
Talking about your achievements by 23
Omashe o😿
Is your brain sagging like your boobs? 🙄🙄#BBNaija
Fact pic.twitter.com/gl0DL6vxqJ
— MaxSavage 👑 (@MaxSava34987615) September 9, 2019
Where was Tacha when Seyi… 👌 pic.twitter.com/ouyPFwsWHj
— OBS (@lanreajr) September 9, 2019
Aside Seyi been Awolowos grandson, he holds a PhD, pls which certificate does Tacha have? #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/nTe1lUqv5R
— John Osahon (@micron_travels) September 8, 2019
#BBNaija
Tacha: I’ve achieved more than what Seyi has at 23
Me: pic.twitter.com/2QdjYf1dzN
— Nifi (@nifiofficial) September 8, 2019
How did that Tacha girl make it to the Big Brother house? Was there really an audition?
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 8, 2019
Tacha’s achievements at age 23 pic.twitter.com/K4pieiVmBw
— Xavier Oreva (@xavier_oreva) September 8, 2019
Tacha lists out her Achievements at 23 #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/KCPU2hCatv
— DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) September 8, 2019
Symply Tacha and Seyi Awolowo walks into a bar. Who do you think will get special treatment when they introduce their self???
That surname alone is all the achievement Tacha can ever dream of.
— Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) September 8, 2019
Different meme in one picture.. Elo Diane Frodd and Mercy epic 😂 #bbnaija #BBNaijaEviction that moment when Tacha said she has achieved more at 23 more than seyi at 23 pic.twitter.com/aRJCzJ2lPT
— brown skin Gal (@TallyJambo) September 8, 2019
Tacha’s achievements at age of 23:
1) Cucumber challengers
2) Twerking videos
3) Davido tattoo#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ZsdwI6JrOh
— PliesShawty66 (@PliesShawty66) September 8, 2019