Nigerians Reacts As Tacha Says She Has Achieved More Than Seyi At 23

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts after BBNaija Tacha slammed fellow housemate Seyi, saying what she achieved at 23, the young man is not close to achieving it.

Read Also: What I Have Achieved At 23, Seyi Hasn’t Achieved It At 30: Tacha Tells Ebuka (Video)

As expected many came for Tacha saying all she has achieved in 23 years is sleep around and tattoo Davido’s name on her chest.

Read some of the comments below;

Tacha’s breasts are FLAT for a young lady. She should lift them up like Stylist Toyin Lawani stuffed toilet paper in my bra for my birthday dress. They lasted till the party ended. Breast implants like Bobrisky’s should do #kemitalks #BBNaija2019 #BBNaija #kemiolunloyo

Read more comments below;