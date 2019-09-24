Nigerians Reacts To Fans Organizing Support Rally For BBNaija Housemate, Tacha

Nigerians on Twitter have slammed a Twitter user identified as @MamaDgreat for organizing a rally to support Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Many Nigerians on the microblogging platform rained insults at mamaDgreat and her fellow crusaders for neglecting very important and pressing matters in the country and in Port Harcourt, especially, to organize an irrelevant rally for self-acclaimed ‘Port Harcourt first daughter.’

The Tacha-rally comprising elderly women and youths putting on customized T-shirts with the picture of the controversial housemate has got many Twitter users upset and here’s what they had to say:

Big fools… These are irresponsible humans — Peculiar (@Mhiz_pecky_oma) September 21, 2019

God biko let there be job for our youths.. — Ndukuba Oluchi (@ndukuba_oluchi) September 21, 2019

National association of mannerless single mothers and prostitute, Port-Harcourt Branch, River state, Nigeria. — Newton Vibes (@iseghohimen2000) September 21, 2019

Why some condemned her efforts, others supported her. See Tweets Here:

No leave no transfer.. whenever I see such things , tears flow from my eyes. God please shame the devil and let my Tacha win this. 🙏🏽 — mandy (@mandy88939426) September 21, 2019