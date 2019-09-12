Nigerians Returning From South Africa To Get Free Sim Cards, Airtime That Would Last Two Months: Abike Dabiri

by Eyitemi
Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has shared that the federal government of Nigeria has lofty plans for Nigerians returning from South Africa, following the xenophobic attack meted on them.

According to Abike who made this known while receiving the first batch of Nigerians who arrived the country on Wednesday, part of the plans include giving out free sims to them with free airtime for the next two months so as to be able to reach their family and loved ones easily.

“The bank of industry will also be here to offer some entrepreneurship program and some support to start a small business and there would be some stipends for transportation to take you home and we will profile them and for those who want to get any training, they will decide what kind of training they want to do and the Bank of industry will be there to provide it,” she added.

