Nigerians Slam Employer Who Tested The Patience Of A Job Seeker For 2hrs

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the story of a young man who was tested by the company he had gone for an interview.

According to the Twitter user who shared the story, the interview was scheduled for 10 am but the young man arrived fifteen minutes later. He was then kept at the lobby till 12 noon.

In annoyance the man left, and in the employer’s defence, he was trying to test his patience.

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this.

Read some of the reactions below;

You and your brother are horrible people. I am glad he left instead of waiting for your money miss road brother. As you for, I am sure you have been on this app for long, tell your brother to do better. — Loki (@SultanaOfJade) September 10, 2019

Give this to your satanic brother, One in the morning "Before he wakes up" 😎 So, you believe the young guy has got nowhere else to go to for another interview that day…you, your brother, the security man, the person that registered ur company, ur company name are all MAD🤨😏 pic.twitter.com/oqosD0HVe0 — E pluribus unum (@LUCASY2G) September 10, 2019

Ori broda e kope It's all these jobs where they pay paltry sum and always coming late after plenty stress are the ones with this kinda darn situation Rubbish and patience — Uduak 'Petite_awesomeness' Ekpedeme (@Uduak_Ekpedeme) September 9, 2019

Me that waited for more than 2

hrs and still didn't get the job unko😡😬patience ko endurance ni — some people. . (@maquinbeaury) September 9, 2019

Your brother mode of interview is: pic.twitter.com/oJ9MZolR4E — CYBORG☻ (@Apholerbee) September 9, 2019

Not one person is in support of what your brother did. That should tell you something. Read. Unlearn and Relearn. — Igwe Osita the 1st (@Kevwekofi) September 9, 2019

What if he took some 2 hours off work just to show up for the interview… for someone that is currently employed spending too much time outside the office is risky … If you are looking for someone patient … Conduct your interview on a Saturday. — Timeless OG (@Opionz) September 9, 2019

Please steal his style but create an expectation for the candidate, don't make them be at your mercy cos they are in need of a job. Value their time and person — oye (@oyekanmmi) September 9, 2019

Abegeeeeeeeeeeeeee. You guys should keep the job. Patience ko, Jonathan ni pic.twitter.com/tLgBmULwJQ — Miyaki (@Patrick_Miyaki) September 9, 2019