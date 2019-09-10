Nigerians Slaughtered In South Africa Because Buhari Is Weak: Fani-Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the only reason Nigerians have suffered death in the hands of South Africans is that President Muhammadu Buhari is not assertive.

The former minister said this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, while reacting to comments by a South African official that the country can’t stop the ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners because they are well orchestrated by criminals in the country.

In his tweet on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said: “It is only when the father of a house is weak that strangers beat his children and treat them like filth.”

It is only when the President of a nation is a coward that foreigners butcher his people and slaughter them like flies.