Nigerians Throw Stones At Buhari’s Aide Over Fayemi, El-Rufai’s Attendance At WEF

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad had taken it upon himself to inform Nigerians that Oby Ezekwesili, a major critic of the president is attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) in South Africa.

Ahmad strongly criticised Ezekwesili, a former Nigerian minister for attending the WEF, despite the federal government’s withdrawal.

Aunty @obyezeks you’re properly very educated but unfortunately you failed to understand that those who are being attacked in SA, where you’re at the moment, are also private citizens, we all thought you’d sympathize with them and boycott the @wef to properly protest the attacks. https://t.co/7SBxnWhzMj — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 4, 2019

However, the presidential aide omitted the information that two serving governors of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna state and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state are also in attendance.

This has stirred reaction among Nigerians on Twitter and Bashir Ahmad is currently on the hot seat.

What they are saying

So Governors Fayemi and Elrufai are also in South Africa for WEF summit? Not only Madam Oby?. Ahhhh! Na wa o. — Adesola. (@Solar_unique) September 5, 2019

Just when I thought me and you were finally agreeing on something, never knew you dishonest Buharists just decided to use @obyezeks as scapegoat for attending WEF, while your sacred Cows, Fayemi, Elrufai & SLS are also in South Africa drinking Umqombothi. https://t.co/0Vdoz1v2ba — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) September 5, 2019

Two APC Governors & Buhari's close allies, Fayemi & El Rufai, along with Lamido Sanusi, Amina Mohammed, Jim Ovia, and many others also attended WEF. But Bashir fraudulently tossed Madam Oby to you because she speaks against this govt's failure, and you fell for it. Very pathetic. — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) September 5, 2019

.@BashirAhmaad and his ilks almost skinned @obyezeks alive yesterday for attending @wef in South Africa, but he cunningly decided not to state that El-Rufai, Fayemi and SLS also attended the WEF. If nobody has told you before @BashirAhmaad that you're evil, I'm telling you today. pic.twitter.com/dJKQzmqUuw — The Great Sage (@myunicy) September 5, 2019