Nigerians Throw Stones At Buhari’s Aide Over Fayemi, El-Rufai’s Attendance At WEF

by Verity

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad had taken it upon himself to inform Nigerians that Oby Ezekwesili, a major critic of the president is attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) in South Africa.

Ahmad strongly criticised Ezekwesili,  a former Nigerian minister for attending the WEF, despite the federal government’s withdrawal.

However, the presidential aide omitted the information that two serving governors of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna state and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state are also in attendance.

This has stirred reaction among Nigerians on Twitter and Bashir Ahmad is currently on the hot seat.

What they are saying

