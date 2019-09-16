Nigerians Throw Stones At Naira Marley For Saying His Music Can Cure Depression

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has gotten Nigerians reacting on social media after the singer shared via his Twitter handle that his music is capable of curing depression.

Nigerians, while reacting to his comment, fired heavy missiles at the controversial singer.

Nairamarley’s tweet:

My music can cure depression. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 15, 2019

What Nigerians are saying:

Iswear, ode ni bobo yi ooo — Olabode Olawale (@DaddoubleM) September 15, 2019

Unless you have your own dictionary that defines music and depression wrongly from mine — Ing Mo🖤💛 (@Obraafuor) September 15, 2019

Maybe when you start singing sensible songs, I love you but I don’t feel your music this days prefer the old ones — funmilola (@mzzewa2) September 15, 2019