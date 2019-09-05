Nigerians Who Attended WEF Deserve To Be Sent To Germany: Fani-Kayode

by Verity
Former Nigerian minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Nigerians who are attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival.

It will be recalled that former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany some weeks ago by members of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

According to the group, Ekweremadu did nothing when his people were slaughtered during the ‘Operation Python Dance’ by the federal government in 2015.

Read Also: Buhari’s Aide, Ezekwesili Banter Words Over WEF In South Africa

Meanwhile, Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, former CBN governor, Emir Sanusi Lamido and Zenith Bank boss, Jim Ovia are currently attending WEF.

According to the former minister, the Nigerians at WEF are “pissing on the blood and dancing on the graves of their compatriots that have been tortured, maimed and butchered in the streets of SA. ”

He said in a tweet on Thursday, thus: Nigerians that attend the World Economic Forum in South Africa deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival!

They are pissing on the blood and dancing on the graves of their compatriots that have been tortured, maimed and butchered in the streets of SA.

