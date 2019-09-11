Nigerians Who Fled South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks Arrive In Lagos

The video of Nigerians arriving Lagos from South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks meted on them has hit the internet.

In the video, the Nigerians who couldn’t contain their joy as their plane landed safely, were spotted singing praise and worship.

They disembarked from the plane with their luggage amid laughter and smiles.

Read Also: Nigerians Slaughtered In South Africa Because Buhari Is Weak: Fani-Kayode

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)said a total of 187 Nigerians were evacuated from South Africa.

It remains unknown when the second batch of the Nigerians would leave the country as reports indicated that only the first batch left on Wednesday.

Watch the video below: