Nigerians Won’t Be Second Class Citizens Abroad If Nigeria Is Better: Femi Adesina

The special adviser to the presidency on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says Nigerians would not be second-class citizens when they travel abroad if they have the kind of country they desire back home.

Speaking during a “Naija Youth Talk” programme organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Abuja on Monday, September 9th, he added that if Nigeria is what it should be then why would Nigerians agree to travel abroad to become second-class citizens elsewhere.

“We have a right to ask for the kind of country we want. A country where there will be no xenophobia; where nobody will tell us, go back to your country. If we have the kind of country we want, why would we go and become second-class or third-class citizens anywhere else? We should get the kind of county we want.

Read Also: South African Government Can’t Do Anything About Xenophobic Attacks – Official

“But for us to get that kind of country, we must love our country and our country must reciprocate by loving us. The question then is, do we love this country? There is nothing better than loving the unloveable. If you love just the lovable, you have not done anything outstanding. Nigeria in its past and present state may be unlovable but it remains our country.”