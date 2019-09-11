Nigeria’s Security Situation Has Been Politicized, Says Buhari

President Buhari has opened up on the situation of security in the country describing it as “undue politicization.”

While receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at State House on Tuesday in Abuja, , the President said no matter how much the revisionists try to distort history “the records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be.”

President Buhari said his successes since assuming office in 2015 is clear “and what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicization.”

Speaking directly to the chairman of the security summit initiative, His Royal Highness, Major-General Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman, (retd), Buhari said:

“I am glad that you are well experienced, and know the implications of this high-powered conference. It will be a great test for you and members of your committee. You will be dealing with professionals in security, defence and diplomacy. We will do our best to support you.”

Major-General Mamman (retd), now a traditional ruler, led a team under the auspices of Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), which is organizing the security summit.

He said: “We share in the conviction of the administration to address the problems of the country. At assumption of office in 2015, parts of the country had been acquired by Boko Haram insurgents. Your seriousness and committed efforts have made us to now be able to worship in peace. Boko Haram has been truly degraded, and other forms of criminalities are being addressed.”

The royal father added that the summit, set to hold sometime in October, is being convoked “to involve the entire security architecture in Nigeria, and it will be under the theme, ‘Sustaining the Security Renaissance of Nigeria.’

The event will also have awards for those who have excelled in the area of security, “because we need to reward the commitment of our heroes.”