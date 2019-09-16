Nnamdi Kanu Set To Meet UN Officials In Geneva: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has said the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) which has been proscribed by the federal government is not a terrorist group.

The former minister in a tweet on Monday morning said, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu is about to meet officials of the United Nations(UN), after previously meeting the Israeli parliament and President Donald Trump and members of the United States’ Senate and Congress.

Speaking further, he said the proscribed group is not a terrorist group, they are alive and well.

He tweeted: The @netanyahu govt. and Israeli Parliament,the @realDonaldTrump admin. and members of the U.S. Senate and Congress, the EU Parliament and many others have met with @MaziNnamdiKanu. Now he is set to meet @UN officials in Geneva. IPOB are not terrorists, they are alive and well!