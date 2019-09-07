Nnamdi Kanu: What We Would Do To Any Governor Owing Salaries That Comes Abroad

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed what the group will do to any Nigerian governors owing salaries to pay, that travels abroad.

The IPOB leader said in an interview with ‘BEN TV London’, that the governors would not be attacked but would be questioned on the why they that workers and pensioners in that manner.

His words, “Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore. If you are owing salaries you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore.

“You bank teachers’ salaries, you bank the salaries of pensioners, you cannot come abroad anymore. So this is just the beginning. We’ll not attack them; we’ll just ask them questions. It is called picketing. It’s allowed within the ambit of democratic rules.

“If we see you, we’ll ask you what you’ve been doing with teachers’ salaries, nurses’ salaries and why you’ve not been paying people and what are you doing here? Any governor owing workers once we catch you abroad you’ll tell us what you’ve been doing with the salaries you’re supposed to pay.

“It doesn’t matter the state you come from, but once we catch you, you must explain why you’ve not paid for four months, six months and nine months”, TheCable quoted him as saying.