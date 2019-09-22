NNPC Begins Full Rehabilitation Of Refineries 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will begin full rehabilitation of the three refineries in the country by January 2020.

The three refineries are located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

This was made known by Mele Kyari, NNPC’s group managing director, on Saturday during a facility tour to the Port Harcourt refinery.

In a statement by Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation, the rehabilitation would ensure that crude refining would hit optimum capacity by 2022.

“We will stick to time, we will deliver this project by 2022. We will commence actual rehabilitation work in January,” he said.

“We will do everything possible between October and December to close out all necessary conditions for us to deliver on that project.

“I believe that with the support that we have from the shareholders – the government of this country, the entire staff of this company and the contractors, I believe it is doable and we will deliver the project.

“It’s no longer about business now, but a reputational issue. For the original builders of the refinery, Tecmmont, Eni/NAOC and NNPC, let us be conscious of the fact that our reputation is at stake as far as this project is concerned.

“The NNPC leadership has promised this country that our refineries will work, therefore, we must work not to disappoint over 200million Nigerian stakeholders.”