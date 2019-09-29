No Audio Money For My Own Side – Bobrisky Mocks Peter Okoye

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky and Tacha
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky and disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha

Recall that Peter Okoye‘s latest release is ‘Audio Money’ and that the singer recently denied promising to gift disqualified housemate, Tacha, N60 prize money if she fails to win the reality TV show, well Bobrisky may have just thrown a subtle jab at him.

Read Also: Bobrisky Compensates Tacha With 1M Naira, More Goodies

Taking to her Instagram page, the crossdresser said: ”No audio money for my own side….. I’m the baddest in dis game !!!!!! Sit down and learn. So happy my palette is out.’

No audio money for my own side….. I’m the baddest in dis game !!!!!! Sit down and learn. So happy my palette is out !!!!!!

