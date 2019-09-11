“No Engagement Ring, No Sex” – Mercy Tell Ike (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has given her love interest, Ike the only condition they can have any physical intimacy within or outside the house.

In the now-viral video, the couple were seen having a conversation with Diane about romantic relationships.

Ike jokingly told his in-house girlfriend that she would have given birth to 3 or 4 children before the year runs out.

Mercy then shocked the gangsta by telling him that he needs to put a ring on her finger before they can engage in any sexual relations.

Watch the video below: