No Livestock Plan Will Succeed Without Tackling Insecurity: Shehu Sani

Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has advised Northern Governors to shelve its proposed plan to kmplement livestock plan; a replacement for RUGA settlement and tackle insecurity.
This advice is coming following the agreement by the Northern Governors Forum decision to dump RUGA for livestock plan.
According to the former lawmaker, the insecurity in the North caused by banditry and insurgency will not allow any livestock or agricultural transformation plan to succeed.
Hence, he urged the governors to tackle the insecurity first before embarking on transformational plans.
Endorsement is paperwork,but no livestock or agric transformation plan in the north will succeed without first addressing the problems of pervasive insecurity;When bandits & Insurgents determines who goes to or comes back from the farm,we must first deal with the men with AK.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 13, 2019