No Livestock Plan Will Succeed Without Tackling Insecurity: Shehu Sani

Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has advised Northern Governors to shelve its proposed plan to kmplement livestock plan; a replacement for RUGA settlement and tackle insecurity.

This advice is coming following the agreement by the Northern Governors Forum decision to dump RUGA for livestock plan.

According to the former lawmaker, the insecurity in the North caused by banditry and insurgency will not allow any livestock or agricultural transformation plan to succeed.

Hence, he urged the governors to tackle the insecurity first before embarking on transformational plans.

