No One Could Ever Love Me The Way You Do – Annie Idibia Tells 2face

by Temitope Alabi
Annie Idibia, Tuface Idibia
Annie Idibia and 2face

Actress Annie Idibia has taken to her IG page to celebrate her man, iconic singer 2Face who turned a year older yesterday.

The mother of two penned a sweet birthday message h=for her man which read thus;

ur love isn’t perfect ! But one thing i am 1000% sure of is we CANT live without each other!!! Together we are STRONGER! No One Could Have ever love me the way u to do!
lawwwwwdddd you make me laugh out LOUDDDD so much all the damnnn time !! Thanks for filling our home with so much laughter and happiness! gosh! i know i push all your every buttons by now i 4 don get black eye with my sharp mouth )but your patient is overwhelming, your Love is sooo HEALING.
For all the times i made u sad “I AM SORRY “
For all the times i didn’t listen “I AM SORRY”
For all the times i doubted You “I AM SORRY “
And All The Times i didn’t love u enough “I AM SORRY”
I L O V E U
H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y My World ♥?
#acoupleofforevers #UJAN #LYTID
@official2baba

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2kK0-JA4gp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

 

0

