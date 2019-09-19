No One Could Ever Love Me The Way You Do – Annie Idibia Tells 2face

Actress Annie Idibia has taken to her IG page to celebrate her man, iconic singer 2Face who turned a year older yesterday.
The mother of two penned a sweet birthday message h=for her man which read thus;
Singer, 2face Idibia, is a year older today September 18th. His wife, Annie, took to her Instagram page to express how deep their love is.
Read Also: Annie Idibia Flaunts Curves In Bikini (Photo)
ur love isn’t perfect ! But one thing i am 1000% sure of is we CANT live without each other!!! Together we are STRONGER! No One Could Have ever love me the way u to do!
lawwwwwdddd you make me laugh out LOUDDDD so much all the damnnn time !! Thanks for filling our home with so much laughter and happiness! gosh! i know i push all your every buttons by now i 4 don get black eye with my sharp mouth )but your patient is overwhelming, your Love is sooo HEALING.
For all the times i made u sad “I AM SORRY “
For all the times i didn’t listen “I AM SORRY”
For all the times i doubted You “I AM SORRY “
And All The Times i didn’t love u enough “I AM SORRY”
I L O V E U
H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y My World ♥?
#acoupleofforevers #UJAN #LYTID
@official2baba
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2kK0-JA4gp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link