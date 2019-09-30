“No Stress, No Drama” – Sophia Momodu Steps Out With Daughter, Imade (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu recently stepped out with her daughter, Imade Adeleke for an event.

Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke
Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke

The duo stepped out for NickFest which ran from September 28 to 29, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

On Monday, the mom of one decided to share cute photos of herself and her daughter with the words:

“No stress, no drama.. just the bag Pooh”

Information Nigeria recalls there was drama when Davido had described Chioma’s pregnancy as a special one during an interview with Beat FM.

This didn’t go down with both Momodu and her co-baby mama, Amanda.

See post below:

