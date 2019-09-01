Noble Igwe Rocks Skirt To A Party

Media personality Noble Igwe has gotten a couple of people talking after he took to his IG page to share a photo of himself rocking a skirt.

According to Noble, it is more about leaving the cage.

Read Also: Social Media Stole Lots Of Good Actors From Nollywood – Noble Igwe

In his words;

“Tonight, we are rocking it different for @tigerbeerng.

“It’s all about leaving the cage that some creatives put themselves in.

“Did you see the video ?”

This is coming a day after Noble took to Twitter to state that in a few years, many Nollywood actresses will not be remembered as social media has stolen them from the industry.