‘Nobody Wants Nigerians; Even Hell Fire Won’t Accept Us’ – Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare recently shared a post listing the names of countries who do not want Nigerians to live with them.

Popular singer, Rudeboy

This is in reaction to the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The singer stated that Americans, Europeans, Asians, Africans even Nigerians don’t want to live with Nigerians.

Rudeboy also went ahead to say that Hell might not even accept Nigerians.

Many have blasted the singer over the comment, stating that it is insensitive.

See the post below:

Nobody Wants Nigerians – Rudeboy Psquare

