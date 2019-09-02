Nollywood Actor Abiola Kazzem Survives Ghastly Car Accident

by Temitope Alabi
Jigan Babaoja
Jigan Babaoja

Yoruba comic actor, Jigan Babaoja on Sunday survived a ghastly motor accident.

The actor has since taken to social media to share the news with his fans, revealing that the accident which occurred on a federal government road was as a result of a big pothole.

Read Also: Writer Tope Delano drags actor Jigan Baba Oja over this photo of him and Baba Suwe

Abiola wrote;

“Thank you, Allah. I will forever be grateful oh lord! And my instinct didn’t want to step out of my house today, but am happy that I am alive! On federal government road, no light, big pothole! Plenty trailers with no light. Please drive carefully on Naija road, to the guys that rescued me Allah bless you guys! my car writeoff”.

Tags from the story
Jigan Babaoja, lagos
0

You may also like

Port Harcourt, Warri Refineries To Produce 8.5m Litres Of Petrol Per Day

Man Remanded In Prison For Raping Neighbour’s 9-Year-Old Daughter, Infecting Her With HIV

Our FG Cannot Account For Oil Money – Fashola

SANs, APC Lawmakers Dismiss Treason Threat Over Call For Jonathan’s Impeachment

203 Suspects Arrested By Ondo Police In 2013

Oshimhole Wins As Supreme Court Throws Out Petition Challenging His Qualification

43 women including underaged girls arrested completely nude by DSS in Calabar

University Graduate Stabs Prostitute To Death In Jos

Uwazuruike Irked By MASSOB Dissidents, Renames Group

AWC 2012: Super Falcons To Face Lionesses Of Cameroon In Third Place Play Off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *