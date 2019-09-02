Nollywood Actor Abiola Kazzem Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Yoruba comic actor, Jigan Babaoja on Sunday survived a ghastly motor accident.

The actor has since taken to social media to share the news with his fans, revealing that the accident which occurred on a federal government road was as a result of a big pothole.

Abiola wrote;

“Thank you, Allah. I will forever be grateful oh lord! And my instinct didn’t want to step out of my house today, but am happy that I am alive! On federal government road, no light, big pothole! Plenty trailers with no light. Please drive carefully on Naija road, to the guys that rescued me Allah bless you guys! my car writeoff”.